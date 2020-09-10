COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus say a burglary suspect was found unconscious on the living room floor of a home he wasn’t supposed to be in.

It happened Wednesday along the 2300 block of Summit Street. The victim told police he woke up and heard someone breathing heavily and found the suspect on the floor.

Officers arrested 31-year-old John M. Alexander.

According to police, Alexander had a backpack containing a pair of handcuffs and multiple zip-ties. Investigators say he was armed with a .22 caliber handgun.

Police say he appeared too high on narcotics to know who or where he was. He was taken to an area hospital.

Alexander was charged with felony burglary and taken to an area hospital.