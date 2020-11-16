Police: Child rushed to hospital after northeast Columbus shooting

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –  A young child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday morning after being injured in a shooting, Columbus police said.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Bancroft Street around 11:30 a.m., on the report of a shooting.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-month-old child suffering from a gunshot wound.  

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries.  

There were several people inside the residence at the time of the shooting, according to police, but no arrests have been made.  

Police continue to investigate.  

