Police: Child accidentally shoots himself after finding gun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a child was injured after accidentally shooting himself in east Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 12-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand.

Police say the boy accidentally shot himself after finding a gun at a friend’s home. 

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, and is expected to recover from his injury.

The shooting remains under investigation.   

