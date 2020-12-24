Police chief recommends termination of Adam Coy, officer in deadly shooting of Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A hearing to determine whether Officer Adam Coy will be fired from the Columbus Division of Police will take place Monday, Chief Thomas Quinlan said Thursday afternoon.

Quinlan said that he is recommending that Coy be terminated from the force for three areas of “critical misconduct:” unreasonable use of deadly force, failure to activate his body-worn camera, and failure to render aid.

The hearing will take place with Public Safety director Ned Pettus Jr.

Coy was relieved of duty for shooting and killing Andre’ Hill early Tuesday. Coy responded to a non-emergency call in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive, where he saw Hill in an open garage. Hill started to come out of the garage with a phone in one hand when Coy fired.

Coy did not activate his body camera until after the shooting, which preserved only the previous 60 seconds of video with no audio via a “lookback” feature. From there, video and audio continued, and Coy can be seen not offering immediate medical aid to Hill, who later died at an area hospital.

In his statement, Quinlan said:

“Like all of you, I witnessed his critical misconduct firsthand via his body-worn camera. I have seen everything I need to see to reach the conclusion that Officer Coy must be terminated, immediately.

“Some may call this a rush to judgment. It is not.

“We have an officer who violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies of the Columbus Division of Police. And the consequences of that violation are so great, it requires immediate action. This violation cost an innocent man his life.”

Quinlan also said there an administrative investigation underway to determine whether any of the other officers who responded to the scene may have violated policy.