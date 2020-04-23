Police charge Newark man with multiple counts of rape of children

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A man in Newark has been arrested after police say he admitted to sexually assaulting multiple children.

According to the Newark Division of Police, after several weeks of investigating, on April 22, officers arrested Andy Hart, 42, and charged him with multiple counts of rape.

Police say Hart admitted to sexually assaulting three children under the age of 10.

The investigation continues as detectives say they believe there may be other victims of sexual assault by Hart.

Police ask anyone with information which would assist in the investigation to contact Detective Steve Vanoy at 740-670-7928.