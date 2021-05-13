Several people facing charges in ‘Chitt Fest’ investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have announced they’ve charged multiple people in the Chitt Fest investigation.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, seven people have been charged with Riot and related offenses. Two have been charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Criminal Damaging.

“We continue to develop additional suspect information and are in the process of potentially charging 3 additional individuals for Riot and related offenses and 1 for Criminal Damaging,” police released in a statement.

The arrests come after hundreds of people, including OSU students, filled Chittenden Avenue in late April, for a block party known as Chitt Fest, near The Ohio State University campus.

Police say the crowd flipped over seven vehicles in total and caused widespread damage, including broken windows and piles of trash.

More suspects could be identified soon as Columbus police say they continue to work with Crime Stoppers and the Ohio State University’s Office of Student Life Conduct.