Police: Carry-Out in Whitehall to be shut down due to multiple violations

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police said a Carry-Out was shut down due to illegal activities in the Whitehall area.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, a Carry-Out near the 4000 block of East Main Street was shut down after narcotics officers found drugs and illegal gambling activities within the establishment.

Police said there were numerous city code violations and fire violations as well.

Whitehall police executed the warrant with the help of Whitehall Fire Department, Whitehall Code Enforcement and Ohio Investigation Unit.

The establishment faces closures once the violations are officially filed through the mayor’s court.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools