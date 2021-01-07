Police: Carry-Out in Whitehall to be shut down due to multiple violations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police said a Carry-Out was shut down due to illegal activities in the Whitehall area.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, a Carry-Out near the 4000 block of East Main Street was shut down after narcotics officers found drugs and illegal gambling activities within the establishment.



Police said there were numerous city code violations and fire violations as well.

Whitehall police executed the warrant with the help of Whitehall Fire Department, Whitehall Code Enforcement and Ohio Investigation Unit.

The establishment faces closures once the violations are officially filed through the mayor’s court.

Police continue to investigate.