Police: Car crashes into COTA bus, driver dies in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg Police said a man died when the car he was driving in crashed into a parked Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus Tuesday.

Police said a 28-year-old man died in the crash, which happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. near Hanson Street and East Main Street.

According to police, the COTA bus driver and a passenger were standing outside the parked bus at the time of the crash. No passengers were on the bus at the time.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.