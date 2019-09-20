Breaking News
Motorcycle crash closes I-270 in southeast Columbus

Police: Cambridge man charged with rape of girl, 3

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cambridge man is facing several charges after allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl.

Michael L. Smith, 31, has been charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said Friday an investigation was launched earlier this week after a complaint was filed by the girl’s mother.

Paden said the investigation is ongoing and that there could be more charges filed in the future.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools