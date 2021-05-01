Police called to OSU East Hospital for teen gunshot victim

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 18-year old shooting victim was taken by friends to OSU East Hospital early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say the victim was sitting in his car on the 1400 block of Myrtle Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. with four friends. That’s when another car drove by and someone fired two shots at the victim’s car, striking him in the right arm.

Friends in the vehicle dropped off the 18-year old and a 15-year old at OSU East Hospital, then drove off. Police say the juvenile was not shot during the incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Columbus Police.