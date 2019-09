BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday.

Logan Houle was reported missing on September 16.

He is described as a white male standing 6’4″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He has pierced ears, but doesn’t always wear earrings.

Police believe he could be in the Toledo area.