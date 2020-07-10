Police: Boyfriend admits to killing young mother in Newark

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Newark police say a boyfriend has admitted to killing his girlfriend, who was a young mother.

According to the Newark Division of Police, at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 200 block of a W. Church Street on a welfare check.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of 24-year-old Kayla Kemmerling. Police also found three young children at the scene and quickly removed them from the home.

Police say they determined Kemmerling’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Christian Micah Young, to be a suspect after he called Kemmerling’s family and left a message.

Young was later located in Hocking County and taken into custody without incident.

Police say Young confessed during interviews with detectives to causing Kemmerling’s death.

Kemmerling’s children, all under the age of 5, were placed into the custody of Licking County Children’s Services.

Young has been charged with one count of aggravated murder.