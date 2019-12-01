Man shot multiple times found dead outside Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 37-year-old man, who was shot multiple times, was found dead outside of the Continent Apartments complex early Sunday morning.

The body was discovered in front of 6172 Busch Blvd. after police were called at about 6:21 a.m to the apartment complex on a report of shots fired in the area, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

There are no suspects at this time.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

Additional details about what led to the victim’s death have not been released.

This is the 97th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

