Police: Bicyclist killed along E. Broad Street in hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a hit-skip crash along E. Broad Street that left a bicyclist dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:33 a.m., Saturday, officers were called the report of a dead person lying in to the south side of E. Broad Street near Cardinal Park Drive.

Officers and medics arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police say the male victim was traveling on a bicycle eastbound in the right lane of E. Broad Street when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The driver and the vehicle did not remain on scene, according to police, but a vehicle of interest was later located and impounded to be analyzed by officers.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.