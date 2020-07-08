Police: Robber wrote note on his own gas station receipt

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus say a man who robbed a UDF wrote the robbery note on his own receipt from a gas station visit.

It happened on July 7 at the UDF at 530 South Hague Ave.

According to police, the man passed a note demanding cash. He implied he had a gun in the waistband of his shorts.

Police say the note was written on a receipt from a BP station across the street an hour earlier. Surveillance photos showed the suspect at the BP not wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665 or email Detective Williams at bwilliams@columbuspolice.org.

