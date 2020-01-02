Police: Baby taken by mother from Grant hospital without following discharge protocol

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
GRANT MEDICAL CENTER GENERIC_144158

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they are searching for a baby who was taken by her mother from Grant Medical Center without following proper procedure.  

According to officials with Grant Medical Center, just before 10am, Thursday, a mother removed a newborn baby from the hospital without following correct discharge procedures.  

The mother does have legal custody of the child, according to a spokesperson with Grant Medical Center, so there is no abduction in this case.  

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Police says patrol officers are attempting to locate the mother and child.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools