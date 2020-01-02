Police: Baby taken by mother from Grant hospital without following discharge protocol

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they are searching for a baby who was taken by her mother from Grant Medical Center without following proper procedure.

According to officials with Grant Medical Center, just before 10am, Thursday, a mother removed a newborn baby from the hospital without following correct discharge procedures.

The mother does have legal custody of the child, according to a spokesperson with Grant Medical Center, so there is no abduction in this case.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Police says patrol officers are attempting to locate the mother and child.