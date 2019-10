COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are reporting at least two, possibly more, people have been shot Tuesday evening in the Linden neighborhood.

Police are responding to a call on the 1600 block of Manchester Avenue. The call came in at approximately 6:25 p.m.

Two victims are in critical condition at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital, the third is in stable condition at OSU Main Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.