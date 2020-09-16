Police asking for help locating missing Delaware teen

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Delaware County are asking help locating a missing teen.  

According to police, 17-year-old Kaitlyn Pompino was last seen around 5 p.m., Tuesday in the area of the Speedway gas station on Central Avenue.  

Police say she made threats of self-harm before leaving the area on foot.  

She is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 116 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants.  

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 740-203-1111.  

