GROVE CITY (WCMH) – Grove City police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman they say used another woman’s stolen credit card at four different stores in the area.

Police say the credit card was stolen from the victim’s purse while she was shopping in the 2400 block of Stringtown Road on Thursday evening.

She is expected to have spent almost $9,000 from the stolen credit card, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-277-1797.