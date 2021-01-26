Police arrest two men who traveled from California to Ohio with $140,000 worth of meth

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two men were arrested and charged after troopers say they traveled from California to Ohio with $140,000 worth of methamphetamine.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers seized 14 pounds of methamphetamine on Monday in Madison County around 11:33 a.m.

Arrested were Jonathan Rios, 25, and Josue Picazo-Puga, 22, of Salinas, California. Troopers say they made contact with the two after their 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was parked in a prohibited location on a rest stop along I-70.

Troopers say they were taken to the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony. Each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.