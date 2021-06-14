Police name suspect in West Jefferson quadruple murder

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have named a suspect in the West Jefferson quadruple murder.

According to the West Jefferson Police Department, John Paul Steckel, 35, has been charged with four counts of murder in the May 24 shooting that left four people dead. Police say additional charges will be requested in a future Grand Jury hearing.

West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd, identified the victims as:

Andrew Thomas Swindall, 45, of the 100 block of Jackson Street, West Jefferson.

Shawn A. Wright, 45, last know address in London, Ohio.

Jamie Danielle Lavender, 30, of Springfield.

Leon Billy Daniels, 38, last known address in London, Ohio.

According to Floyd, police received a 911 call of a man lying near an apartment building on Jackson Avenue, with a possible gunshot wound, at approximately 5:25 p.m., on Monday. He said three of the victims were found inside the apartment building, while one of the victims was found outside of the building.

Three of the victims were found inside an apartment while one of the men was found shot outside the apartment. Police did not specify which victim was found where.

Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m., Monday, to discuss the arrest.