Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at south Columbus bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the suspect in the fatal shooting at a south Columbus bar, has been arrested.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 2 a.m., March 7, officers were called to the Sand Pebble Lounge, in the 1900 block of Lockbourne Road, on the report of a shooting. They found Christian Davis, 19, on the outside patio suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported Davis to a local hospital, where he later died from his injury.

Witnesses told police that Davis was in a brief fight with someone prior to shots being fired.

Police say Nathan Lajuan Roys, 36, was identified as the suspect in the shooting, and was arrested by SWAT officers without incident.

Police continue to investigate the shootig and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.