Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The suspect in a shooting at an east Columbus bar that left one person dead and another injured, has been arrested.  

According to Columbus police, at about 7:50 p.m., Oct. 19, officers were called to Donerick’s Pub, at 6935 E. Broad Street, on the report of a shooting. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.  

The man, Adrian Hardy, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The female was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. 

On Wednesday, police announced they have arrested Shawn M. Mapp Jr. And charged him with the murder of Hardy. 

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

