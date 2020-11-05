Columbus police arrest suspect accused in two separate homicides

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a suspect in two separate Columbus’ homicides.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2 a.m., April 23, officers were called to the 800 block of Tulane Road on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jordan Gray, 21, in the driver seat of a U-Haul truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gray was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say it was determined after investigating that an unknown male, wearing a red mask, walked up to the truck, firing multiple times at Gray before getting into a silver SUV and driving away.

Then on May 28, at about 1:21 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Pontiac Street on the report of a shooting.

Officers found Dante McCormick, 19, lying in front of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 19-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to recover from his injury.

On Thursday, police announced that Rashad B Short, 29 was arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to both shootings.

Police continue to investigate, but ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.