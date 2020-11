COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police have arrested a suspect after a man was found dead in northeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says SWAT officers arrested Djuan Jones, 28, on November 19 at 10:35 a.m., near the New Albany.

Police charged Jones with the murder of Kelvin Thomas, 58, who was found dead around 3:51 a.m., November 13, in the 5700 block of High Rock Drive.

Police continue to investigate.