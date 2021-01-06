Police arrest one suspect and search for suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police have arrested a woman for theft and are still searching for three other suspects.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Daiza Hostron, who was wanted for robbery. Police said she assaulted and used mace on employees at a local store while committing a theft.

Police are still searching for 33-year-old Boubacar Tall who is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle. Tall wrote a fraudulent check for $17,000 to purchase the car and never brought it back. He also has felony warrants out of Union and Franklin Counties.

The second suspect at large is 27-year-old Saianand Nanduri, who is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle. He also wrote a fraudulent check for $73,000 and never returned the vehicle.

Police are also still searching for 19-year-old William Daniels, who they said has numerous felony warrants including theft.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2091.