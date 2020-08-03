Police arrest murder suspect for July 31 shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested a murder suspect for a shooting that occurred on July 31 in north Columbus.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., CPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Trailway St. and upon arrival officers found a female and male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was transported to OSU Main in stable condition.

A third victim from this incident arrived at the Columbus Fire Department Station 18 suffering from gunshot wounds and was then transported to OSU Main in critical condition. The man, David Lynch, was later charged with murder.

This was the city’s 75th homicide of the year.