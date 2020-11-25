Police arrest man suspected in Newark homicide

NEWARK (WCMH) – The Newark Division of Police says detectives arrested a man, they suspect to be involved in the death of a 50-year-old.

According to police, Zacharie A. Nelson, 32, was found in the Muskingum County Jail after being arrested for a different crime, the same day of the homicide around 10:30 a.m.

Police say Nelson confessed after being interviewed by detectives to killing John G. Mason, 50, on Nov. 18.

On the day of the crime, officers responded to a report of an assault at the 400 block of Cedar Street around 5:04 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Mason unconscious and transported him to Licking Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized, according to police reports. He was eventually taken to Grant Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information to call 740-670-7201.