Police arrest man involved in deadly drive-by shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- Police arrested a man they said shot and killed a 26-year-old woman in south Columbus on Wednesday.

According to police, officers found Courtney Kelley, 26, injured from a drive-by shooting near the 2000 block of Dolby Drive around 11:21 p.m. She was pronounced dead by the medics at the scene at 11:29 p.m.

Investigators say that they believe William Boyce, 25, had been involved in an argument earlier in the day and returned later to shoot Kelley. Police believe he was in the passenger seat and the one who fired the gun. He was arrested later that evening.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.