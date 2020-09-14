Police arrest man in Blendon Township homicide

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Police have charged one man with murder after a shooting in Blendon Township.

According to Blendon Township police, officers were called to the 3700 block of Lima Drive, at about 10:13 p.m., Saturday, on the report of shots fired.

Police say two men shot at each other after an argument at a backyard gathering.

Both were driven or drove to an area hospital before officers arrived on scene.

The two men were identified as Michael Cory Davis, 34, and Raphiel Le Mar Humphries, 33.

Police say Davis died from his injuries Sunday, at Riverside Hospital.

Police have arrested Humphries and charged him with murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.