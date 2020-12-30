Police arrest and charge man after two overdose on drugs

DUBLIN (WCMH) – Dublin authorities have arrested and charged Rashawn Kelly with the death of two individuals who overdosed on drugs, drugs police said he supplied.

According to police, they were investigating Kelly over the course of several months and had been surveilling him at multiple locations throughout Ohio.

“One of our goals remains demonstrating our ability to effectively address issues of significant community concern, including pursuing drug traffickers and providing closure for victims’ families,” said Dublin Chief of Police Justin Páez.

Police began investigating after officers discovered an individual who had overdosed at a residence on Willow Grove in November 2019 and continued to investigate after another person died from an apparent overdose in February 2020.

Kelly was charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and drug possession after investigators intercepted narcotics he was intending to use for distribution, according to police.

Along with the drug trafficking charges, investigators added that Kelly was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the two fatal overdoses.

“By utilizing quality investigative tactics, diligence, perseverance, and leveraging various law enforcement partnerships, our Community Impact Unit held a dealer accountable for the unfortunate deaths of two people in our city.”

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to Dublin Police by calling 614.889.1112 or visiting dublinohiousa.gov/police.