Police arrest and charge Circleville man with felonious assault and domestic violence

CIRCLEVILLE (WCMH) – A suspect was arrested and charged after stabbing a man in the Circleville area.

According to the Circleville Police Department, the incident occurred on Jan. 17 near the 100 block of Logan Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim was transported to Ohio Health Berger Hospital by a neighbor. He was later taken to the Grant Medical Center due to the nature of his injuries, say police.

Bennie L. Jones, 34, was charged and arrested with felonious assault and domestic violence. Officers found $700 and 12 grams of narcotics including Fentanyl, Heroin, and Methamphetamines at the scene as well.

Additional charges are pending for several other individuals, according to police.