Police arrest and charge Circleville man with felonious assault and domestic violence

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

CIRCLEVILLE (WCMH) – A suspect was arrested and charged after stabbing a man in the Circleville area.

According to the Circleville Police Department, the incident occurred on Jan.  17 near the 100 block of Logan Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim was transported to Ohio Health Berger Hospital by a neighbor. He was later taken to the Grant Medical Center due to the nature of his injuries, say police.

Bennie L. Jones, 34, was charged and arrested with felonious assault and domestic violence. Officers found $700 and 12 grams of narcotics including Fentanyl, Heroin, and Methamphetamines at the scene as well.

Additional charges are pending for several other individuals, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools