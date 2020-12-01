Police arrest 15-year-old after shooting occurred in Grove City

GROVE CITY (WCMH) – Police arrested a 15-year-old they said was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Grove City.

According to Grove City Police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Ziner Circle on a report of a shooting around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, where two insurance adjusters were working.

Police were told that a 15-year-old male approached the adjusters, requesting to use their cellphones. Instead, they offered to make the call for the suspect.

After offering to make a phone call, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and struck one adjuster in the head, and shot the second in the leg. The second adjuster was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene, but police arrested the suspect after finding him in a nearby yard, according to reports.

Charges are pending, police say.