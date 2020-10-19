Police: Arraignment date set for suspect after two cell phone stores were robbed

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An arraignment date has been set for Jerry Lee Jordan, who is accused of robbing two cell phone stores at gunpoint, according to Columbus Police.

The Columbus Division of Police said Jordan, 31, turned himself over to authorities about 8 p.m. Sunday, the same day as the robberies.

Police say the first robbery occurred at 2762 E. Fifth Ave. about 12:40 p.m., when a person pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded cash. A second store, at 1009 Mount Vernon Ave., was robbed minutes later using the same tactics.

Jordan faces aggravated robbery charges.

