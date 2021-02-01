Police: Armed suspect threatened Menards employee during robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect, who they say, threatened a Menards employee while stealing merchandise.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before noon, Dec. 26, a suspect walked out of the Morse Road Menards without paying for his merchandise.

Police say when a Menards loss prevention employee confronted the man, the suspect told the employee he had a gun and stated “I’ll shoot you.”

The employee backed away before the suspect left in a red Dodge minivan that had several other people inside.

The van is described as having family stickers on the left side of the rear hatch window and a round decal on the right side of the rear hatch door.

The Menards employee told police that the group of suspects have been committing thefts at other Menards locations.

Police released photos of the suspects including the one accused of threatening the employee at the Morse Road Menards.

Police continue to investigate the robbery and ask anyone with information on any of the suspects to call the CPD Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.