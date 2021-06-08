Police: Argument over how to commit criminal act leads to shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man was injured in a shooting when he got into an argument with the suspect over how to commit a criminal act.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 3 a.m., Tuesday, the victim and the suspect were about to commit a criminal act, when the two began to argue over how to proceed.  

Police say the suspect then pulled a handgun and shot the victim twice; once in each leg. 

A passerby found the victim and called police.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.   

