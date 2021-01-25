Police: Angry driver shoots another driver near I-71 on-ramp

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was shot while driving in Columbus Saturday night, the Columbus Division of Police said in a release.

According to CPD, the victim was driving onto the on-ramp at I-70 to I-71, where it decreased down to one lane, and he had gotten in front of another car.

Police said the driver in the second car got upset and pulled up to the right side of the victim’s car and fired three shots into his car. The victim was shot in the arm.

CPD stated officers had to apply life-saving measures at the scene and transported the victim to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the suspect drove off I-71 to an unknown destination. The suspect’s car was described to be an older white Nissan Altima. No other witnesses were at the scene when the shooting occurred, police added.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.

