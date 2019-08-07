Police address rumor of 30 kidnapped women found in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say there’s no truth to rumors that dozens of kidnapped women were found Wednesday morning in a Columbus neighborhood.

A post widely shared on social media Wednesday said:

PSA: IF ANY WOMEN IN YOUR FAMILY HAS GONE MISSING POLICE JUST BUSTED A HOUSE ON WOODLAND AND MOCK ROAD. THEY FOUND OVER 30 KIDNAPPED WOMEN. IDK IF THE WOMEN HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BUT HOPEFULLY SOMEONE HAS FOUND THEY LOVED ONES

The original post appears to have been deleted.

NBC4 reached out to the Columbus Division of Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Neither organization had any knowledge of any such investigation. A news crew dispatched to the area found no evidence of police activity.

NBC4 will update this story with any new information as it is received.