Police: 7-year-old injured in accidental self-inflicted shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an accidental shooting that left a young child injured.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 5 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to a local hospital on the report of a drive-up shooting victim.
When officers arrived at the hospital, staff notified them the victim was a 7-year-old girl.
The girl told hospital personnel she had accidentally shot herself.
Police say, after talking to the people who transported the girl to the hospital, they are treating the investigation as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The girl underwent surgery and is expected to survive her injures, according to police.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield #2259 at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.