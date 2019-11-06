Live Now
Police: 6-year-old brings stolen, loaded gun to Columbus private school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A loaded semi-automatic gun was found Wednesday morning in a 6-year-old student’s backpack at a private school in north Columbus, according to Columbus police.

The gun was discovered after the student told another student about the gun and that student notified a teacher.

Charges are not expected to be filed on the child due to competency and his age, police said.

The gun was reported stolen by a family member, police said.

Police posted photos of the gun, 12 bullets and the child’s backpack on Facebook.

LOADED GUN RECOVERED IN 6-YEAR-OLD’S BACKPACK:This morning, November 6, 2019 at 8:45am, Columbus Police received a…

Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The case is still under investigation by the Columbus Divison of Police’s Gun Crimes Unit.

