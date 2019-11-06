Police: 6-year-old brings stolen, loaded gun to Columbus private school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A loaded semi-automatic gun was found Wednesday morning in a 6-year-old student’s backpack at a private school in north Columbus, according to Columbus police.
The gun was discovered after the student told another student about the gun and that student notified a teacher.
Charges are not expected to be filed on the child due to competency and his age, police said.
The gun was reported stolen by a family member, police said.
Police posted photos of the gun, 12 bullets and the child’s backpack on Facebook.
The case is still under investigation by the Columbus Divison of Police’s Gun Crimes Unit.