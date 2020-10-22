Police: 44-year-old man arrested and charged after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police have arrested and charged 44-year-old James Morgan, whom they believe shot a woman in her shoulder.

The Columbus Division of Police said Morgan was arguing with a 30-year-old woman Wednesday morning when he pulled out a handgun and shot her. She was struck in the left shoulder and taken to a local hospital.

The victim told police she was picking up Morgan near the 200 block of West Park Avenue around 11:36 a.m.

Police say Morgan was taken into custody at the scene and charged with felonious assault.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4011.