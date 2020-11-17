Police: 40-year-old man killed in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting on the west side.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.

