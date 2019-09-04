Police: 3 men shot each other during argument over parking spot in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An argument over a parking spot led to three men shooting each other in east Columbus, according to police.

At about 11:49am, Tuesday, Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the 300 block of S. Ashburton Road, on the report of a shooting involving multiple people.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to area hospitals where they are now listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the three men were arguing about a parking spot when they began firing guns at each other.

Police continue to investigate but ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4740 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.