COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police says it’s searching for three men who attempted to rob a Dollar General in west Columbus on Monday night.

The Columbus Division of Police says the suspects demanded money, but the manager couldn’t open the register at the Dollar General at 1130 Norton Road around 9:50 p.m.

Police say one of the suspects pistol-whipped the employee before stealing their phone and purse.

KNOW THESE ROBBERS?



10/26/20@9:50pm-3 suspects entered Dollar General@1130 Norton Rd.



They demanded 💵 but the manager couldn’t open the registers.



1 suspect pistol whipped the employee prior to stealing the manager's phone & purse.



CPD: 614-645-4665 mpaul@columbuspolice.org pic.twitter.com/hFtWVu8f2E — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) October 27, 2020

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.