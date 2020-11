COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating after a victim walked into Ohio State East Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers received the call around 3:08 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, Corey Beal, 24, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Police say Beal didn’t reveal any information about the incident to the responding officers.

Police continue to investigate.