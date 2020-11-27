Police: 21-year-old woman shot while in bedroom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in North Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the 21-year-old was struck in her face while in her bedroom, near the 6000 block of Karl Road. Police believe the suspect fired the shots from across the street around 12:01 a.m.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

No suspect information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.