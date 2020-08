COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police say a 4-year-old accidentally shot a 2-year-old at a home in the Linden area.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 2300 block of Brentnell Boulevard at 1:14 a.m, Wednesday.

According to police, officers located a 2-year-old girl who had been accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.