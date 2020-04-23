2-year-old dead after drowning in southeast Columbus pond

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy in southeast Columbus. 

At around 7:30 Wednesday evening, officers responded to the 3000 block of Kings Realm Ave. on a report of a missing child.

The child was last been seen in the backyard with his 6-year-old brother. Officers searched for him for more than fifteen minutes. He was later found unresponsive in a pond near his home, according to police. 

The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where he was pronounced dead at 9:09 P.M.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools