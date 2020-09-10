Police: 2 suspected of robbing American Eagle store at Polaris mall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday evening at a store at Polaris Fashion Place.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers responded to report of a robbery at the American Eagle store at Polaris Mall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

A store employee told police that two suspects were asked to leave by another employee who was in the front of the store. Police say the suspects were throwing clothes around the store.

As the suspects left they took six pairs of pants from the front display, according to police.

The store clerks followed the suspects out into the mall, requesting back the stolen merchandise.

Police say at this point, one suspect turned and pepper-sprayed the first store clerk. The second store clerk was filming the incident when the second suspect approached and threw a cup of ice on her. The suspect then lowered her mask to spit on the store clerk.

Police say both suspects drove away in an unknown vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the incident.