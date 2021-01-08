Police: 2 arrested for stealing packages from porches in Grove City area

GROVECITY, Ohio (WCMH) Grove City PD said it has recovered property from package thefts.

According to police, two individuals were arrested for stealing packages from porches in the Grove City Area.

A large amount of suspected stolen property was recovered from their vehicle, said police.

Anyone who’s missing a package from this date, please contact 614-277-1795.

Items are listed below:

• 2 propane tanks with torch

• 2 ton jack

• Caliper

• Black cowgirl shirt

• Home speaker

• Water Bottle

• Hot Cocoa Assortment

• Weighted blanket

• Children’s book set

• Stainless steel cleaner

• Popcorn Maker

• 2 boxes of soft cat food

• GPS

• Fitness bands

• Fish tank filter

• Neck pillow

• 2 pair of leggings

• 3 children’s shirts / pajama’s

• White robe

• Stuffed animal

• Children’s letter learning book

• Little Learning books

• Peanut Brittle

• Jars

• Pizza pan

• Glass jars

• Nike Shoes

• Tortilla press

• 2 wiper blades

• Coffee whole beans

• Glass / Crystal Collections dog sketch

• Mark Lang book

• Tea carousel

• Coffee mug Stationary

• Box of coffee cups and lids

• Harry and David food assortment

• 3 boxes of drinks

• Box containing clothing (sweaters)

• Box containing miscellaneous tea accessories and tea

• Battery jump pack